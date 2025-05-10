Governor Walz celebrates 2025 Governor’s Fishing Opener

(ABC 6 News) – This weekend, Governor Tim Walz celebrated the 77th Governor’s Fishing Opener by reeling in three Northern Pike alongside legislative leaders of both parties on Cross Lake.

On Saturday, Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan joined the opening day launch ceremony before fishing on Cross Lake with legislative leaders. Afterwards, they joined other anglers for a shore lunch.

“There’s no better way to kick off summer than by heading out on the water to participate in Minnesota’s number one outdoor activity – fishing,” said Governor Walz. “The walleye fishing opener marks my favorite time of year, and this year I’m especially excited to highlight Crosslake – a vibrant, charming community with ample opportunities for outdoor recreation. Thank you to the city of Crosslake, Explore Minnesota and the Minnesota DNR for putting on a great event and preserving the 77-year-old fishing opener tradition. Best of luck to everyone heading out on the water this season!”

“Minnesota offers thousands of miles of fishable rivers and streams, thousands of fishable lakes, more than a hundred species of fish, and a vibrant fishing community, making it one of the best places on earth to cast a line,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “Every year I look forward to participating in the fishing opener – a Mother’s Day weekend tradition that serves as a reminder that outdoor spaces and experiences are for everyone. Thank you to the Crosslake community, and the local businesses, educators, and local leaders who made this weekend possible.”

“What a thrill to see so many people come together in Crosslake to experience the best of what the opener is about: fishing, conservation, time with family and friends, and supporting outdoor recreation,” said Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “As we saw this weekend, whether you’ve been fishing for decades or you’re just getting started, the opportunities and mentors abound. This season, as you’re planning an outing from shore, kayak or boat, I encourage you to invite someone to go fishing with you and share an unforgettable experience.”

The Governor’s Fishing Opener has been a tradition in Minnesota since 1948. The event was designed to promote the development of Minnesota’s $4.4 billion fishing industry, and in recent years, it has served as an iconic kick-off celebration for the summer tourism season.

Travel and tourism have traditionally generated approximately $16 billion in leisure and hospitality gross sales in Minnesota annually.