Governor Walz calls special legislative session

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced a special session on Friday after reaching a budget agreement with Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

The special session will begin on Monday, June 9, at 10 a.m.

Governor Walz released a statement on the budget, saying it’s a compromise with concessions being made from both sides. The full statement is below:

“This bipartisan budget agreement makes thoughtful reductions in state spending while keeping us on track to make Minnesota the best state in the country to raise a child. It is the result of hundreds of hours of good-faith, bipartisan debate on the best ways to improve the health, safety, and wellbeing of Minnesotans. While all sides had to make concessions in order to reach a compromise, I’m grateful to our legislative partners for their collaboration and dedication to moving Minnesota forward.”

Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy of the DFL says the agreement works in the best interest of the state:

“With this budget, legislators and the Governor are showing Minnesotans that we can work through complex, difficult issues, find common ground and act in the best interests of the state. That means protecting generational gains made for workers, schools, healthcare, care givers, kids, seniors, and parents, and taking important action in addressing our future budget challenges. We are passing a stable budget before we reach the brink of a damaging government shutdown that would have punished people living in every county of our state. These negotiations demanded the work of many members and staff, from all four caucuses and the Governor’s office, who contributed hundreds of hours over the past several weeks to reach agreement. I need to thank the members of my caucus for their expertise, rigor, creativity, and fierce advocacy for the principles they bring to this work, everyday. At a time when Donald Trump and Republicans in Washington are actively embracing chaos, cruelty, and greed, Minnesota stands in contrast as a place where we can find compromise without sacrificing the investments and policies that will make this a great state to live for generations to come.”

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson said despite the concessions, the agreement still preserves jobs and invests in the infrastructure of Minnesota communities:

“As promised, Senate Republicans fought and continue to fight for our communities, families, businesses, and schools. After drawn out negotiations we are able to announce a plan for an orderly conclusion to the session and provide certainty for Minnesotans. While Senate Republicans are not party to the overall budget agreement, we are glad to have found agreements to preserve jobs and invest in core infrastructure in our communities.”

Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth says the budget will see the largest cut to state spending in history:

“Despite the 23-day delay to the start of session, Minnesotans expect legislators to get their work done. I look forward to finishing the state budget with the largest cut to state spending in history, important reforms to Earned Sick and Safe Time and Paid Family Leave, and other important wins for Minnesotans across the state.”

DFL Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman says the bill takes tough measures to prepare Minnesota for the future:

“In times of divided government, people expect their elected leaders to work together to enact a state budget, and that’s the work that we will complete in this special session. By its nature, a compromise is a second choice result for the parties that negotiated it, and this budget would look very different if it were produced entirely by Democrats or Republicans. While there is a lot to appreciate in the bills, there are also tough and responsible measures taken to prepare for the future. The budget compromise we reached addresses a projected deficiency in state revenues in fiscal years 2028 and 2029. This is a budget that funds Minnesota’s state government and the services Minnesotans expect and rely on for the next two years. Passing it Monday will complete this session’s work for the people of Minnesota.”