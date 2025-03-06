Governor Walz announces resources for laid off federal workers

(ABC 6 News) – Federal employees in Minnesota who have lost their jobs or face employment uncertainty now have a new resource to help them.

Minnesota’s federal workers can use the Minnesota Careers Website to learn about these resources. It includes job search and application preparation, resources for veterans, instructions to apply for unemployment, and more.

Governor Tim Walz made the announcement on Thursday, as the Department of Government Efficiency seeks to make sweeping cuts to the federal workforce. There are about 18,000 federal employees in Minnesota.

The state also faces a tight labor market, with less than one person unemployed for every available job opening, which can be a challenge for businesses looking to hire within Minnesota.