Governor Walz announces program to support new farmers

ABC 6 NEWS — A new program in the state of Minnesota meant to support new farmers is being touted by Governor Tim Walz.

The program, called the Beginning Farmer Equipment and Infrastructure Grant program, runs through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, and provides up to $20,000 of reimbursement to farms purchasing equipment or insurance.

In a press release, Gov. Walz said, “Supporting our farmers is common sense and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture is leading the way. The Beginning Farmer Equipment and Infrastructure grant is helping us maintain the integrity of our agricultural industry, providing necessary resources for Minnesotans to begin farming and grow their business – an investment that benefits us all.”

According to the press release, the MDA is expected to give out around $800,000 through this grant.

Applications for the program will open on Tuesday, September 24. They can be submitted through the MDA’s online application system.