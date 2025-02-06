Governor Walz announces $6 million in child care grants

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced $6.1 million on Thursday to expand access to child care across the state.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) awarded 25 organizations with Child Care Economic Development Grants. Those grants are expected to expand child care capacity by 1,400 slots statewide.

DEED’s Child Care Economic Development Grant program provides communities with funding to invest in new or expanding child care businesses. That includes facility improvements, worker training, attraction, retention and licensing, and other strategies aimed at reducing the child care shortage.