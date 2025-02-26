Governor Tim Walz will not run for the U.S. Senate

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced on Wednesday morning that he would not be running for a seat in the United States Senate.

It comes after current Senator Tina Smith announced earlier this month that she would not be running for a second term in the U.S. Senate.

Walz was among names from the DFL speculated to run for the seat. In a press release though, he ruled out a senate race, and said he would continue to focus on being the governor of Minnesota.