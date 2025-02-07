Governor Tim Walz establishes State Fraud Investigations Unit

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension established a centralized state fraud investigations unit on Friday, following executive action from Governor Tim Walz.

Fraud investigators from the Department of Commerce will move to the BCA to create the centralized Fraud and Financial Crimes Unit, which will give them greater enforcement authority.

With this new unit, the state will focus more resources and funding to better investigate fraud that impacts state programs and hold people accountable for those crimes. The transition of resources had already been completed, and any additional required funding is not expected.

It comes after Governor Walz proposed a new legislative package in January to prevent, detect, investigate, and penalize fraud in state programs.