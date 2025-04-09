Governor Tim Walz creates dashboard to track federal funding cuts impacting Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) — In Minnesota, there is new insight into how much the state relies on federal dollars.

According to the state’s Department of Management and Budget, it is 35% of the budget, and nearly $300 million could be on the chopping block due to federal funding cuts.

As a result, Governor Tim Walz has created a dashboard to track federal funding cuts impacting Minnesota.

“Decisions made by billionaires in Washington are cutting real programs that save Minnesotans money, monitor disease outbreaks, and keep us safe. And they’re just getting started on their promised cuts to Social Security and Medicaid,” said Governor Walz via a press release. “Sweeping changes at the federal level are happening with little to no warning or public process. By tracking these changes, we’re doing what we can to keep Minnesotans informed on what we know and what’s to come.”

The site lists which grants or awards were disrupted or canceled, the federal agency that awarded the money, and how much was given.

“One in every three dollars Minnesota state government spends currently comes from the federal government,” said MMB Commissioner Erin Campbell via a press release. “Consistent, timely access to federal dollars is needed to continue providing the services Minnesotans depend on. That includes funding for Medicaid, food assistance, childcare assistance, and employment counseling and financial assistance to families in poverty, among many other programs and services. This new online resource provides transparency into federal funding disruptions impacting Minnesota.”

On March 24, the Department of Health had around $220 million cut from its budget.

Meanwhile, the Department of Human Services has also lost $27.5 million, and the Department of Agriculture has seen $18 million in grants canceled.

The site can be found here.