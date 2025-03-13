Governor Reynolds reminds Iowans that green beer and driving don’t mix

(ABC 6 News) – With Saint Patrick’s Day weekend approaching, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau and Iowa law enforcement are reminding people not to drink and drive.

Alcohol consumption is usually higher than average around St. Patrick’s Day. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says 20.5% of Iowans reported binge drinking in the past month, as the national median is only 15.2%.

Of the 26 crash deaths that happened in Iowa last March, 38% involved residents who were driving while impaired.

Doll Distributing is offering $10 Uber vouchers through the Decide to Ride Program, encouraging Iowans to plan sober rides home.

The GTSB also reminds drivers to watch out for pedestrians. If you are on foot, you are advised to cross streets in well-lit areas, be alert, and use crosswalks.