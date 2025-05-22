Governor Reynolds, Iowa HHS announce Iowa SNAP Healthy Foods waiver approval

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (Iowa HHS) announced that Iowa’s waiver to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to limit purchases made with SNAP benefits to healthy foods has been approved.

“Soaring obesity rates have brought our nation and state to a crossroads,” Gov. Reynolds said via a press release. “To promote healthy eating and protect future generations from disease—and to ensure SNAP fulfills its core function—we need a change. Thank you to Secretary Rollins and her team for helping make that change happen.”

The waiver allows Iowa to align SNAP allowable purchases with the list of foods that are non-taxable under Iowa law. That list can be found here.

“President Trump has given our nation a once in a generation opportunity to change the health trajectory for our entire country. On my first day as Secretary, I sent a call to states to innovate, and Governor Kim Reynolds stepped up to take action,” USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins said via a press release. “I look forward to signing even more waivers in the days ahead as we continue to restore the health of our country.”

The waiver will go into effect on January 1, 2026.