Governor Reynolds introduces rural healthcare bill

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, more doctors could soon move to rural parts of the state under a new bill.

Governor Kim Reynolds says she plans to use state and federal money to create more slots for medical residents. The bill would also include $10 million in loan repayments for doctors.

However, the proposal could be in jeopardy as the Department of Government Efficiency is looking to freeze certain federal dollars.