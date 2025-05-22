Governor Reynolds introduces grants to address gaps in child care

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Governor Kim Reynolds is aiming to close the child care gap with a new round of grants.

The Continuum of Care grants help expand access to reliable, affordable child care, particularly in rural and under-served areas.

The money will support partnerships between preschools and child care centers by offering up to $300,000 over three years.

Reynolds also introduced the Statewide Solutions fund, which allows Iowans to make donations meant to increase wages for child care workers.

Reynolds says it is part of a broader push to support working families.