Governor Reynolds extends harvest proclamation

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed an extension of the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer and manure on Saturday.

The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through April 7, 2025.

According to a press release from the Governor’s office, it allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid and gas), manure (dry and liquid) and distillers grains to be overweight, but not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight, without a permit for the duration of the proclamation.

This proclamation applies to loads transported on all highways within Iowa (excluding the interstate system) and those which do not exceed a maximum of 90,000 pounds gross weight, do not exceed the maximum axle weight limit determined under the non-primary highway maximum gross weight table in Iowa Code § 321.463 (6) (b), by more than 12.5%, do not exceed the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds and comply with posted limits on roads and bridges.