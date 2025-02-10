Governor Reynolds establishes Iowa DOGE task force

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Kim Reynolds signed an executive order on Monday launching Iowa’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) task force.

According to the governor’s office, the order is the next step in Iowa’s ongoing efforts to improve effectiveness and efficiency in the state government.

The task force is led by Sukup Manufacturing Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel Emily Schmitt. It will be organized and focused around maximizing return on taxpayer investment, leveraging emerging technology, and refining workforce and job training programs.

The Iowa DOGE Task Force will hold its first meeting within 60 days and submit its report and recommendations within 180 days of that initial meeting.