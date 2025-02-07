Governor Kim Reynolds testifies before House Oversight Committee

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds was on the hot seat as she testified before the U.S. House Oversight Committee Wednesday to talk about what Iowa has done to streamline government spending.

Reynolds largely focused on her administration’s efforts to cut taxes and shrink the state government.

“All together, we’ve saved taxpayer $217 million in just 18 months surpassing our initial projections for the first four years. And our government isn’t just smaller, it’s better,” Reynolds said.

Committee Democrats grilled Reynolds about accusations made by Elon Musk, claiming the Luther Church and Luther Family Services were money laundering operations. Reynolds refused to answer.

Despite the heated exchanges, Reynolds emphasized her belief in bringing in a third-party consultant to identify government waste was a major part of the solution.