Governor Kim Reynolds signs executive order targeting antisemitism on Iowa campuses

(ABC 6 News) — Governor Kim Reynolds is cracking down on antisemitism on Iowa college campuses with a new executive order.

The order requires the state’s three public universities to cooperate with the federal government’s efforts to investigate antisemitism on campuses.

It also requires universities to review their own policies related to antisemitic actions.

The order comes after the Anti-Defamation League found 23 incidents occurred in Iowa during 2024.