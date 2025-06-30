Governor Kim Reynolds sets special election date for Iowa Senate District 1

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation that the special election for Iowa Senate District 1 will happen on Tuesday, August 26.

The special election comes after State Senator Rocky De Witt died last week.

De Witt was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2022 after serving as a member of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office and was elected to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in 2016.

De Witt was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January 2024 and died on June 25, 2025, at the age of 66.