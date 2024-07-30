Gov. Walz’s stock continues to rise in “veepstakes” according to latest poll

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — While Kamala Harris is not officially the Democratic presidential nominee yet, she could officially be nominated and pick a Vice President within the next week.

According to the latest KSTP SurveyUSA poll, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz might be gaining steam in his bid to become Harris’ VP nominee.

In Minnesota, 22% of voters favor Walz, which leads the group, while Senator Amy Klobuchar comes in second at 16%. Then, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are in a three-way tie at 10%.

Klobuchar is an unlikely pick because she would have to give up her Senate seat in order to run, but some believe Walz could be a realistic candidate.

“Tim Walz has been over 50% throughout this year in his job approval rating,” said Carleton College political analyst Steven Schier. “It’s currently 56% which in these turbulent times is a very healthy rating for an incumbent governor.”

On the other side of the aisle, the VP poll suggests 33% of Minnesotans view Donald Trump’s VP pick, J.D. Vance, as an excellent/good choice while 15% view the choice as fair, and 32% view Vance as a poor nominee.