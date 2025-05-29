Gov. Walz’s self-imposed budget deadline misses, still no budget agreement

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Gov. Tim Walz’s self-imposed deadline was missed by lawmakers who have yet to come to a budget agreement leaving the chance for a government shutdown looming ahead.

Several major budget bills have been signed into law including the Veterans and Military Affairs, Housing, Agriculture, Judiciary and Public safety and Corrections Finance, but more work remains.

Rep. Tina Liebling, DFL-Rochester, said the Republican Party spent too much time issuing rollbacks in proposed budget bills which caused delays.

“That really should not be on the table with the budget, we do have another year to go, we can talk about policy but we shouldn’t be holding up the budget which we absolutely have to pass,” Liebling said.

Rep. Duane Quam, R-Byron, said the close splits among Democrats and Republicans in the House of Representatives and Senate is a major reason behind the delays.

“They’re not used to that kind of bargaining and give and take that’s required,” Quam said. “You’re not going to get everything that you really love and your viewpoint but you’re going to get the important stuff.”

Meanwhile, state employees are preparing for layoff notices which will go out if the legislature doesn’t get its work done by the June 1 deadline. Lawmakers are still working on major funding for bills from K – 12 and higher education to taxes.

Several more bills are still on the table including a human services bill and an environmental bill. A working group is set to meet on Thursday about the environmental bill, but that is the only public meeting on the calendar as of Wednesday.