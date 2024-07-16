Gov. Walz to lead trade mission

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced he will lead a trade mission to both the Netherlands and Ireland.

This November, Walz will make stops in the countries’ major business centers of Amsterdam and Dublin with the focus on growing Minnesota’s exports on goods and services.

Walz will lead a delegation of representatives from roughly 35 businesses and organizations from all around the state of Minnesota.

This will be the first trade mission to these two countries led by a Minnesota governor.