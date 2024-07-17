Gov. Walz to highlight resources for new farmers in Southeast Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, July 18th, Governor Tim Walz will visit a farm in Southeast Minnesota to highlight resources available for people who are new to farming.

Support includes the Beginning Farmer Loan Program and Beginning Farmer Tax Credit.

Governor Walz and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) will also announce the next round of Down Payment Assistance Grants tomorrow, which offer up to $15,000 for farmers to purchase their first farm.