Gov. Walz to announce $200 million grant to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, July 23rd, Gov. Tim Walz will visit a nonprofit in New Hope to announce a $200 million Climate Pollution Reduction Grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Minnesota’s food system.

Gov. Walz will be joined by EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore and MPCA Commissioner Katrina Kessler. The funding was awarded as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law by President Biden in 2022.

Minnesota will use the $200 million grant towards the goal of reducing climate pollution and implementing a wide range of improvements to the state’s food system, including climate-smart farming practices, electrifying vehicles that transport food, and scaling up food waste prevention programs.