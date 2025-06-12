Gov. Walz testifies before Congress about immigrant sanctuary cities

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was the target of harsh criticism concerning his views on immigration.

During Thursday’s Republican-led House Committee meeting, Walz was sworn in for testimony alongside Illinois Governor JD Pritzger and New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

GOP members of the House Oversight Committee called them to testify about immigration sanctuary policies in their states.

However, other than during opening statements, Walz and the other governors weren’t granted much time to speak when questioned and criticized by House members.

Some of that criticism came from Minnesota Congressman and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, claiming AG Keith Ellison is directing law enforcement to ignore ICE immigration detainers.