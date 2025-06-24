Gov. Walz surveys storm damage in Bemidji

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Governor Tim Walz spent Tuesday touring storm damage in Bemidji that is so bad it’s being compared to a Category 3 hurricane.

County and city officials said Saturday’s storm caused damage to public infrastructure and private property.

The National Weather Service reported straight-line winds likely reached 90-120 miles per hour and caused damage along a 10-mile-wide path.

Walz said the State of Minnesota is ready to help.

“The legislature in their foresight working together were able to put together a Disaster Assistance Contingency Account, meaning if we don’t reach FEMA’s threshold for these or wait for the federal government, the State of Minnesota has an account that will recharge. It has about $24 million in it now that will recharge to $50 million in October at the end of our year,” Walz said.

There were no deaths or major injuries reported.