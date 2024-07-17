Gov. Walz speaks outside of Republican National Convention in Milwaukee

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz traveled to Milwaukee to speak outside of the Republican National Convention on behalf of the Biden campaign.

On Tuesday night, Minnesota Congressman and Majority Whip Tom Emmer told Republicans he is confident that Minnesota will turn red in November for the first time in 50 years.

However, Governor Walz is determined not to let that happen despite recent concerns surrounding Biden after his poor debate and interview performances.

The governor also took direct aim at Donald Trump’s VP pick, Senator J.D. Vance.

“This idea of J.D. Vance, I just want to say this. The perfect Frankenstein monster created by the Heritage Foundation,” said Walz.

The Heritage Foundation is a conservative political group which has significant influence in GOP policy making. Some of its efforts include eliminating the Affordable Care Act, prosecuting people who send birth control and abortion pills across state lines, and an effort to criminalize pornography.