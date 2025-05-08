Gov. Walz signs new law to expand support to service dogs in training

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Governor Tim Walz put pen to paper on Thursday to help the brave four-legged friends wearing a badge.

The bill, signed into law on Thursday, gives service dogs in training the same protections and support as active service dogs.

Gov. Walz said the bill will ensure those dogs can live with their trainers while preparing for the job before finding their forever home.

It also makes service dogs in training exempt from HOA and apartment rules that don’t allow dogs, which previously, only active service dogs received.