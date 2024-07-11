Gov. Walz signs African American Family Preservation Act

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota state lawmakers gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the African American Family Preservation Act.

The Act was passed earlier this year by the state legislature and was swiftly signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz.

It is aimed at increasing protections for families who are disproportionately facing separation through the foster care system.

Under the new law, judges will have to more carefully scrutinize Child Protective Service agencies’ decisions to remove children from their homes.