Gov. Walz sends additional personnel and supplies to South Carolina for hurricane recovery efforts

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says he is sending additional personnel and supplies to South Carolina to assist in hurricane recovery efforts.

MnDOT will deploy 10 staff members to operate heavy equipment and provide transportation support. They will also be provide trucks, trailers, chainsaws, PPE, and COM equipment.