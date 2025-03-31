Gov. Walz responds to protests over return to office policy

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(KSTP) — A group of state workers protested over the weekend, outside the Governor’s residence in St. Paul, after a new policy was announced requiring employees to be back in the office more often.

“They are mad — we’ve been doing our work from home for the last five years during the pandemic, and we’re more productive at home, “said Megan Dayton, president of the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees. “We don’t understand why this is happening.”

Last week, Governor Tim Walz announced the policy change that will require most Minnesota state agency employees to work in-person for at least 50% of scheduled work days starting on June 1.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS asked Governor Walz about the pushback the policy has received.

“I’ve been a strong supporter of our state workforce,” Gov. Walz replied. “Anything in your life that kind of moves you out the routine you are going to get somewhat of a response but it’s the right thing to do — it’s the right thing for the state workforce.”

The governor’s office said the change is expected to affect about 15,000 employees.

Walz explained that having workers in the office more creates strong organizational cultures. About 60% of the state’s 40,000 total workforce is already working in person, according to the Governor’s office.

The policy has an exemption for workers who live more than 75 miles from their office.

During a brief interview at the Capitol on Monday morning, Walz explained more about why he wants state workers to return to the office. “With the federal government continuing to cut things, I’m just looking a little bit over the horizon,” Walz said. “How to do the best I can do to protect the work force, that is going to be continuously under threat.”