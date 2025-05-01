Gov. Walz purchases fishing license

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — We’re now just over a week out from the Governor’s Fishing Opener, and on Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz bought his fishing license.

“Fishing license sales are up. We have ice out a little early. Just an exciting time for people wanting to be able to get back out there. It’s so much a part of our culture,” said Gov. Walz.

This year marks the 77th anniversary of the Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener, which will take place in Crosslake. It is the first time the event will be in the area on the Whitefish chain of lakes.

Any angler 16 or older is required to have a fishing license. You can get a 24-hour license or one for the entire year, and they can be purchased at your local bait shop or online by clicking here.