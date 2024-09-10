Gov. Walz proclaims Patriot Day for 9/11, orders flags at half staff

(ABC 6 News) — In observance of the 23rd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed Wednesday as Patriot Day.

As a result, Walz has ordered that all United States and Minnesota flags to be flown at half staff at all state buildings in Minnesota from sunrise until sunset.

“On September 11, thousands of innocent lives were lost in an unthinkable tragedy that profoundly changed our nation,” said Governor Walz via a press release. “Yet, in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks, amidst unprecedented fear, pain, and mourning, the spirit of the American people prevailed. On the 23rd anniversary of that horrific day, we join together to mourn the lives lost, honor the nation’s heroic first responders, and reflect on the unwavering spirit of the American people.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in lowering their flags in observance of the anniversary.