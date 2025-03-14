Gov. Walz orders flags at half-staff to honor Goodview Fire Chief Jason Gruett

(ABC 6 News) — Governor Tim Walz has ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in the State of Minnesota in honor of Goodview Fire Chief Jason Gruett.

The Goodview Fire Department announced on Thursday that Chief Gruett had died.

The order will be in effect from sunrise on Saturday, March 15 to sunset on Thursday, March 20.

“Chief Jason Gruett was a deeply respected leader and dedicated firefighter who selflessly served his community for nearly two decades,” said Governor Walz via a press release. “Chief Gruett’s kindness, generosity, and commitment to service impacted countless lives. Minnesota mourns this tragic loss, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”