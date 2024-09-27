Gov. Walz orders flags at half-staff for fallen firefighters

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff for fallen firefighters.

The order goes from sunrise until sunset this Sunday, September 29th to honor firefighters who have been killed or hurt in the line of duty.

It is an annual order to honor Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.