Gov. Walz issues writ of special election to fill vacancy in Senate District 6; seat previously held by Justin Eichorn

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, Governor Tim Walz issued a writ of special election to fill a vacancy in Senate District 6 in Cass, Crow Wing, and Itasca Counties.

The vacancy involves the seat previously held by Justin Eichorn, who resigned after being arrested for allegedly soliciting a minor for sex.

The special election will be held on Tuesday, April 29. If necessary, a special primary election will be held on Tuesday, April 15.

Affidavits of candidacy and nominating petitions may be filed with the Secretary of State or the county auditors of Cass, Crow Wing, and Itasca Counties from Wednesday, March 26, 2025, until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.