Gov. Walz in hot seat after comments made about Tesla stocks spark outrage

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is being heavily criticized over comments he made regarding Tesla Stocks at a town hall in Eau Claire, Wisc.

The governor seemed to mock the stocks dropping and disregarded who it impacted.

“Some of you know this, on the iPhone they’ve got that little stock app. I had it on Tesla to give me a little boost during the day, 225 and dropping,” announced Walz among a cheering crowd.

Critics are calling the governor’s remarks “out of line” because Minnesota’s retirement fund holds nearly 1.6 million shares of Tesla as of Dec.

The dropping stock prices affect teachers, police officers, and other workers.

Republican Sen. Jeff Howe called the governor’s comments “reckless”, saying a stock drop does not just hurt Wall Street, but impact state employees and retirees.

Financial experts note Tesla is just one part of the state’s broader investment portfolio.

Walz has also drawn heavy backlash for comments made on a podcast with California Gov. Gavin Newsom in which he said he could “kick their a**” when speaking about Trump supporters.