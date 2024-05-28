Gov. Walz deploys Minnesota first responders to aid Iowa communities damaged by tornadoes

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz today announced that eight Minnesota members of the Minnesota All Hazards Incident Management Team (MN-AHIMT) are traveling to Iowa to assist local first responders as communities begin recovering from tornadoes that tore through the Greenfield area.

MN-AHIMT members are public safety professionals who serve in a variety of disciplines.

Upon arriving in Iowa, the emergency managers, firefighters, medical, law enforcement, and public works experts will support field operations and help with volunteer management, debris management, and the disaster declaration process.

“In Minnesota we’re no strangers to the devastation of tornadoes. We know the heartbreak that accompanies the loss of homes and businesses and the necessity of working together to rebuild,” said Governor Walz. “In the wake of this storm, we are stepping up to support our neighbors. My heart goes out to the community of Greenfield as they recover.”