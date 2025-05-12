Gov. Walz authorizes Minnesota National Guard to help fight Camp House wildfire in northern Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, Governor Tim Walz authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide emergency assistance to help fight the Camp House wildfire in northern Minnesota.

“Wildfires in northern Minnesota have forced families to evacuate and caused severe damage to and loss of property. My thoughts are with those Minnesotans who are being impacted by this dangerous and unpredictable fire,” said Governor Walz via a press release. “I’m grateful to the men and women of the Minnesota National Guard for stepping up to this mission, and to all the state and local agencies working tirelessly to contain the fire and protect Minnesotans.”

The Minnesota Incident Command System is managing multiple fires in northern Minnesota. The two largest fires at this time are the Camp House fire north of Brimson and the Jenkins Creek Fire located 45 miles east of Hibbing.

Since the Camp House fire was reported on Sunday, May 11, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Superior National Forest, USDA Forest Service, and mutual aid from area fire departments and other states have been actively responding by ground and air.

The Jenkins Creek Fire was reported on Monday and at last report was more than 1,000 acres in size.

The Minnesota National Guard will provide personnel, assistance, and resources to support wildfire suppression efforts alongside the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center, and local agencies.