Gov. Walz announces policy requiring state employees to work in-person for half of their work days

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced a new policy requiring most state employees to work in-person for at least half of their work days.

Gov. Walz says it will supports office districts like downtown St. Paul.

The change is set to take effect on June 1.

Gov. Walz says about 60% of state employees already work in-person and remained in-person through the pandemic.