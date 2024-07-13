Gov. Walz announces Minnesota ranked 6th for business

According to a recent study, Minnesota ranked 6th in the nation for business while Iowa ranks 14th.

(ABC 6 News) — Gov. Tim Walz announced that the state of Minnesota has No. 6 in the nation for business, according to a recent CNBC study.

The ranking is based on 10 categories, including infrastructure, quality of life, and business friendliness.

This announcement comes after Walz celebrated a $24 million investment in job training and economic development programs.

In the same study, Iowa has jumped up into the top 15 states for American business for the first time since 2022, coming in at No. 14 on the list. This is a jump up from No. 23 in last year’s ranking.