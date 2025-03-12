Gov. Walz announces Minnesota exports increased in 2024

(ABC 6 News) — Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced on Wednesday that exports increased 7% overall between 2023 and 2024.

That increase outpaced the national export growth of 2% in the same period.

Minnesota exported nearly $27 billion in agricultural, mining, and manufactured goods to about 200 countries, ranking 13th highest for export growth and 23rd highest in export value among all states.

“Minnesota has been a consistent leader in the delivery and production of high-demand goods, driven by strong global ties and a workforce of world-class growers, problem-solvers, and innovators,” said Governor Walz via a press release. “As President Trump threatens the partnerships that contribute billions of dollars to our economy, Minnesota will fight to protect relationships abroad and ensure continued economic growth.”

“While I wish our businesses did not face the current moment’s highly unsettled international trade landscape, at least we do so with great momentum from the prior year,” said DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek via a press release. “I applaud the contributions of the workers and businesses across the state that made 2024 a strong year for exports in Minnesota. Together we will continue to work with our international trade partners to find a path forward that keeps Minnesota connected to the global market.”

Exports of mineral fuel, oil (up $1.1 billion), optical, medical (up $463 million), plastics (up $243 million), and sugar (up $80 million) were major drivers of last year’s success. A resurgence of Minnesota’s mineral fuel and oil exports to Canada – which jumped 122% to $2.2 billion – was the dominant contributor to the state’s export growth.

Optical and medical goods grew a robust 11%, led by strong performances in Taiwan, Mexico, Korea, and China. Plastics reversed some of the decline of recent years with a gain of 24%, with high growth in markets such as Mexico, Costa Rica, Ireland, and Belgium. Exports of sugar products (up 85%) were propelled by sales to Mexico (up 178% to $136 million).

Overall, Minnesota exports saw growth across major world regions in 2024. Exports to North America saw notable gains (up 13% to $11.7 billion), fueled by both Canada and Mexico. Exports also saw growth across Asia (up 8% to $7 billion) and the Middle East (up 24% to $577 million). While exports saw the greatest growth in established markets such as Mexico, Canada, Taiwan, Thailand, and Korea, they also saw vigorous growth to emerging export markets such as UAE, Qatar, and Vietnam.

“Minnesota’s success is driven by our close cooperative relationships with our key international trade partners, particularly our neighbors to the north and south – Canada and Mexico,” said Minnesota Trade Office Executive Director Gabrielle Gerbaud via a press release. “We will work diligently to preserve Minnesota’s forward momentum despite challenges that may be placed in our path, and continue to support the state’s hard-working exporters who were the driving force behind 2024’s growth.”

The full 2024 annual report is posted on the Minnesota Export Statistics page on DEED’s website. For more detailed trade statistics, a new tool for viewing snapshots of Minnesota’s trade with its major trading partners is also available.