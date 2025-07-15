Gov. Walz announces $33 million for small businesses in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, Governor Tim Walz announced $33 million for 225 new and developing small businesses.

“Growing up in a small town, I saw how small businesses can make main streets come alive,” said Governor Walz via a press release. “Small businesses are job creators that fuel innovation and strengthen our communities. Making Minnesota the best state to live means it’s a place where entrepreneurs can put their ideas into action to support a diverse and thriving economy. With this funding, we’ll partner with hundreds of new small businesses to ensure they have the funding they need to get started.”

The funding is part of the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSCBI) and is the second of three rounds of funding that will total $97 million.

“DEED is pleased to work with the Department of the Treasury once again to support small businesses in our communities,” said DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek via a press release. “99.7% of businesses in Minnesota are small businesses. They manufacture essential goods and make new breakthroughs in tech. They line our main streets and anchor our neighborhoods. Small business drives Minnesota’s economy in every corner of our state and with this initiative, we are continuing to invest in the small businesses that call Minnesota home.”

DEED has deployed $29.5 million of SSBCI funding to help 160 small businesses in 44 cities open, innovate, and expand.

This new funding is expected to reach 225 new and developing businesses.