Gov. Walz announces $112 million in federal funding to keep homes warm this winter

(ABC 6 News) — As temperatures continue to drop, Minnesotans will receive some extra help to keep their homes warm this winter.

Governor Tim Walz is announcing $112 million in federal funding to make it happen.

The money was awarded to the Minnesota Energy Assistance Program and will provide energy assistance to income eligible homeowners and renters.

Last year, the program gave energy assistance to close to 130,000 homes, and this year’s funding is said to provide increased benefits.