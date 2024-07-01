Gov. Tim Walz to visit Rapidan Dam

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, July 2, Governor Tim Walz will travel to Mankato to visit the Rapidan Dam and provide updates on flood conditions and recovery efforts.

The Governor will be joined by state and county leadership and emergency management staff including Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson, Blue Earth County Commissioner Kevin Paap, and Blue Earth County Public Works Director Ryan Thilges.

The press conference is scheduled to begin 12:30 PM on Tuesday afternoon.