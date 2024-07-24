Gov. Tim Walz on the short list of Kamala Harris’ VP candidates

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — With the presidential election approaching this fall, Minnesota is in the spotlight as Governor Tim Walz appears to be on the short list of candidates to become Kamala Harris’ vice presidential nominee.

According to multiple media outlets, Walz is being considered for that position. Walz has not said whether he has been contacted about the vice president role, but he did say he spoke with Harris on Sunday.

“She made it clear that she was going to earn the support of folks. She was going to continue to run and continue an agenda that helps the middle class, and I said I would be there to do whatever I can to help,” Walz said.

Walz appeared on Fox News earlier on Tuesday to answer questions about the process Democrats are using to nominate Harris, saying the Democratic Party can make its own decisions.