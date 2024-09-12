Gov. Tim Walz attends 9/11 meal packing

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — VP candidate Tim Walz took a break from the campaign trail on Wednesday to make a stop in Minnesota as governor.

Walz visted people helping the hungry on one of the biggest days for volunteering in America. Hundreds helped pack free meals Wednesday morning at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.

Walz reflected on 9/11 saying it brought America together in patriotism and grief.

The over 250,000 meals were packed and nearly 900 volunteers attended.