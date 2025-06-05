Gov. Reynolds signs unemployment insurance tax reform bill

(ABC 6 News) – A bill signed by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds aims to slash the taxable wage base for unemployment insurance.

The bill, SF 607, decreases the unemployment insurance taxable wage base by 50%. It also lowers the maximum unemployment insurance tax rate from 9% to 5.4% and simplifies the unemployment tax tables.

Governor Reynolds released the following statement about the bill:

“Iowans are finding new jobs, on average, in just nine weeks. As a result, our unemployment trust fund is full. Our nearly $2 billion fund balance is the ninth highest in the country even though we’re 32nd for population. With this legislation, we will reduce the unemployment insurance payments that employers make by half, resulting in nearly $1 billion in savings for businesses of all sizes and allowing employers to reinvest into their workers and communities.”

The bill will go into effect on July 1.