Gov. Reynolds signs law banning handheld use of cellphones while driving

(KCRG) — Iowa is now the 31st state to have a hands-free driving law.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed the law at around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. It requires Iowa drivers to put their phones down when they’re behind the wheel.

Police officers can begin issuing warnings in July. Next year, the fine will be $100.

According to the Iowa DOT’s crash data, distracted driving crashes have gone up by 43-percent over the last decade.

On Wednesday, Gov. Reynolds was joined by loved ones of people killed in distracted driving crashes before she signed the bill into law.

“It is especially meaningful that we’re gathered on this day, April 2nd,” Reynolds said. ”Exactly two years ago, Roland Taylor was killed by a distracted driver and of the nine minutes the driver was in the car he spent seven on his phone.“

Reynolds added that in the first year after Minnesota passed its hands-free driving legislation, it saw a 31-percent reduction in crashes in the next year.