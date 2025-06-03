Gov. Reynolds signs bill supporting volunteer first responders

(ABC 6 News) – On Tuesday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed the “Length of Service Award Programs” bill into law to support volunteer first responders.

The LOSAP bill allows cities across the state to establish a length of service award program for volunteer first responders.

In a statement, Governor Reynolds said “Iowans have relied on volunteer first responders for over a century, dating all the way back to our pioneer past. Today, countless communities still depend on their service and self-sacrifice in the case of unexpected emergencies. These everyday heroes are pillars of Iowa communities, and it is vital that we honor their service and reward their dedication. I’m thankful to our legislators and key stakeholders for getting this bill across the finish line.”