Gov. Reynolds signs bill restricting cellphone use in schools

(KCRG) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Wednesday signed a bill limiting cellphone use in schools into law.

It was one of her top priorities heading into the legislative session.

The law requires schools in Iowa to adopt policies to restrict students from using cellphones and other electronic devices during class time.

Several districts in Iowa were already doing this, with some districts, like Iowa City, reporting success.

Joining the governor for the signing on Wednesday were a group of students, including some from Des Moines Hoover. That school implemented its own policy at the start of the school year.

School districts will need to adopt policies before the start of the new school year.

They must also have plans for how parents and guardians can still communicate with their students.