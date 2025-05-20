Gov. Reynolds signs 25 bills into law

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Governor Kim Reynolds has put pen to paper, signing 25 Iowa bills into law.

One of these new laws states employers must treat adoptive parents the same as biological parents when adopting a child under 7 years old.

Another law requires all licensed day care workers to pass a physical exam, proving they are in good health within six months of getting the job.

Finally, the Right to Try Act allows terminally ill patients access to experimental treatments that have passed Phase 1 of the FDA approval process.

Other laws range from regulations of fireworks to having a county attorney review officer-involved shootings.

Governor Reynolds has until June 14 to give any other bills the stamp of approval, and anything not signed is considered a “pocket veto.”